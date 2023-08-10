Expand / Collapse search

Search for missing Prince George's County teacher nears 2 weeks; police expected to give update

GREENBELT, Md. - Authorities are expected to give an update on the search for a missing Prince George's County teacher who disappeared from her Greenbelt home nearly two weeks ago.

Police say Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, was last seen July 29 around 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive. Officers say her son told investigators Sylla left home to take a walk. Family says she's very religious and often takes walks in the area, but typically returns home by sunset to pray.

Mariame Toure Sylla

Sylla, who is originally from Africa, is a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School where she has worked for several years.

In the days following her disappearance, police closed Schrom Hills Park while they conducted a search. Last week her family joined her school community and local leaders for a prayer vigil.

Sylla is described as a Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, and 135 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Davis at 240-542-2134 or Greenbelt Police at 301-474-7200.