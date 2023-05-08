Search for missing mother, child last seen near Montgomery County dam

Authorities are searching for a mother and her infant son who were both reported missing after last being seen near a dam in Montgomery County.

Leanne Huang and her 9-month-old Trevor were last seen in the area of the Brighton Dam Visitor Center on Brighton Dam Road in the Brookeville area of Montgomery County around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Leanne Huang and her 9-month-old Trevor (Laurel Police Department)

Police say Leanne was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Trevor was wearing a black onesie with green dinosaurs.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.