Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month.

The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.

On Oct. 1, Fairfax County police said they responded to the Hawthorn Suites hotel at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed man who assaulted a woman.

When police arrived at the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna, the suspect had already fled the scene. They later learned that he entered the unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted the victim, and left.

A man who police believe knew the victim found out about the assault, saw the suspect, and chased after him.

The suspect pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape to the Metro.

Metro Transit Police said the man got onto a train at the Spring Hill station took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.

Authorities said evidence was collected at the hotel, and sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect is between 25-40 years old and between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot and resides in the Washington D.C. area.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.