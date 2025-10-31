Search continues for suspect who fired shots, injuring teenage girl in Southeast DC

The Brief A teenage girl was shot in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Police say the victim was not the intended target. The suspect remains on the run.



D.C. police are searching for a suspect wanted for a shooting that left a teenage girl injured.

Police say the teenage girl was not the intended target.

What we know:

The teenage victim was reportedly sitting in the back seat of an SUV with her friend, her friend’s mother and her friend's three-year-old cousin in the 800 block of Yuma Street, SE.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

Investigators say the teenage girl was not the intended target and that the suspect was instead attempting to shoot another man.

He missed, and that’s when the bullets shot through the SUV, hitting the teen girl two times and grazing her friend. The 3-year-old boy and the mother of one of the teens was not hit. Fortunately, everyone is ok.

Caught on camera:

Police have since released surveillance video and photos of the suspect who went running down the street after the shooting, dressed in a black hooded sweat shirt, tight blue jeans and white gym shoes.

The friend’s mother spoke exclusively with FOX 5 on Thursday.

"I'm traumatized, like I haven't even been in my car, because I'm just so terrified. I haven't even been to that side, like I'm just terrified," she said.

She’s pleading with the suspect, or anyone who may know the suspect, to come forward.

"I just want you to say something, because like I said, it could have been worse," she said.

The mother says it's going to take time to repair her car, adding that right now, it won't start.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.