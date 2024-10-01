Search continues for suspect police say shot 12-year-old boy outside DC McDonald’s

The search continues for a teen accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy in northwest D.C.

This shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon near a McDonald’s restaurant and a Walmart in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue.

Even more shocking is that the teen shooter took aim with police just steps away at the 4th District Headquarters.

Police want your help identifying the suspect shown on this surveillance image wearing dark pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Once on the scene, officers found the 12-year-old inside the restaurant. They say he ran inside the restaurant after being shot.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it's unclear if the boy was targeted or if the shooting was random.

They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to give them a call.