12-year-old boy shot near McDonald's, Walmart Supercenter in DC

A 12-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in a busy area of Northwest D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it dispatched officers to the Petworth neighborhood, near the McDonald's and the Walmart Supercenter, to investigate the matter.

So far, MPD has not confirmed the extent of any injuries, but they did mention they found the young boy "conscious and breathing."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking specifically for a Black teenager wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt tied around his waist.

This is a developing story. FOX 5's Shomari Stone is heading to the scene. Check back for updates.