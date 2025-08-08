Search continues for driver suspected in deadly Virginia hit-and-run

The Brief Search underway for driver in fatal Stafford hit-and-run. Gabriela Flores, 21, accused of striking man. Deputies say she’s actively avoiding arrest.



Authorities are still searching for the driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man Tuesday in Stafford County.

Driver wanted

Investigators say 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores was behind the wheel of a white Audi Q5 when she struck a 36-year-old man walking along the shoulder near Richmond Highway and Foreston Woods Drive. The vehicle has since been seized as evidence.

Flores is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She is wanted for hit-and-run resulting in death, and deputies say additional charges may follow.

Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Victim hit walking

Officials believe Flores is aware of the search and is actively avoiding law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400.