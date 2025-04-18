Search continues for missing siblings in Prince William County

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing siblings.

11-year-old Calita Cheryl Calixte and 13-year-old Azir-Camillo Pascal Calixte left her residence located in the 3400 block of Beale Court in Woodbridge on April 17 with her older brother.

Neighborhood surveillance showed the two children possibly leaving the area with an adult woman who is believed to be their mother. Police say attempts to contact the children’s mother to confirm their whereabouts and welfare have been unsuccessful. Both children are deemed missing; Calita is considered endangered due to her age.

Calita is described as a black girl, 5’2", 100lbs with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light pink jacket. Azir-Camillo is described as a black boy, 5’11", 130lbs with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.