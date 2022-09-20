Sea lion dies at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

The Smithsonian's National Zoo is mourning the loss of a sea lion.

The female California sea lion named Calli was 17-years-old. She was born in the wild in 2005 and rescued soon after following the death of her mother. She came to the Zoo in 2006.

Calli had two pups – Catalina in 2016 and Celia in 2019.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Calli the sea lion (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Zoo officials say Calli was pregnant again over the summer but lost that pup.

Zoo veterinarians said they anesthetized her on September 6 to perform an exam to her abdomen and reproductive tract following the loss of the pup. The day after the procedure, zookeepers found Calli dead during their routine afternoon wellness check. Keepers described her as a protective, attentive and caring mother.

California sea lions are native to the West Coast of North America and range from Baja, Mexico, to Vancouver Island, British Columbia.