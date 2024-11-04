Where to vote on Election Day in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Voters in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will cast their ballots at polling places across the DMV on Election Day. Here’s what you need to know to find your voting station.

Where to vote in Washington, D.C. on Election Day?

D.C. voters can vote at any Election Day Vote Center in the District. Vote centers in the District will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The D.C. Board of Elections mailed each registered D.C. voter a mail ballot ahead of Election Day. If you didn’t receive your ballot by Friday, November 1, plan to vote in person. Mail ballot drop boxes are distributed throughout the District. Voted mail-in ballots may be returned to any drop box until 8 p.m. on November 5.

Voters may also return their voted mail-in ballot via USPS (must be postmarked by November 5 and received by the Board of Elections no later than November 15), or in person at any Vote Center on Election Day.

Find your D.C. Vote Center and Mail Ballot Drop Box online.

Where to vote in Maryland on Election Day?

On election day, Maryland voters must vote at their assigned polling place. The information is available on the Maryland Board of Election page. Vote centers in Maryland will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Board of Election page will give you information about your voter registration record and the voting center you should vote at. It will identify your voting districts and will help you identify your U.S. Representative, U.S. Senators, Maryland State Delegate, and Maryland State Senator.

You can also find local Board of Elections information and a sample ballot.

You can also find a ballot dropbox locations map. Mail-in ballots must be placed in a dropbox by 8 p.m. on November 5.

Find your Maryland Vote Center and Mail Ballot Drop Box online.

Where to vote in Virginia on Election Day?

Virginia voters will need to vote at their Election Day polling location. Vote centers in Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Polling place information can be found on Virginia’s Board of Elections page. Voters will find information about their Election Day site, polling location hours, and ballot drop off locations. You’ll also find a sample ballot and contact information for your government office and the Virginia Department of Elections.

Find your Virginia Vote Center and Mail Ballot Drop Box online.