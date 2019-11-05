School offers condolences to family of teen killed in Oakton crash

A school in Fairfax County school is offering support for students in the wake of a crash that killed one student and injured several teens, one seriously.

South Lakes High School Principal Kimberly Retzer said she had met with the family of Carter Smith and offered her condolences.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Neither police nor the school have indicated whether the other teenagers involved in the crash are students at the school.

One teenager suffered injuries that police described as recently as Monday as “life-threatening.”

Three other teenagers who were involved in the crash were treated for injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

RELATED: 1 teen killed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Fairfax County crash

Police began investigating after the crash in Oakton was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Stuart Mill Road when it drifted off the right shoulder and struck a tree.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash – they were still investigating whether or not speed may have been a factor.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts

The school will have counselors and clinical team members on hand for anyone who needs assistance on Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on the crash to call (703) 280-0543.