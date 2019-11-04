1 teen killed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Fairfax County crash

One teenager is dead, and another one suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to officials.

Three other teenagers were also injured, Fairfax County police stated.

Officers responded to the scene in Oakton at about 6:30 p.m. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Stuart Mill Road when it drifted off the right shoulder and struck a tree.

All five teenagers were taken to the hospital – where one passenger was pronounced dead, and another was treated for injuries that police believe could be life-threatening.

The three other passengers’ injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors. They are still trying to determine whether speed was a factor.

If you have any information that might help police, call (703) 280-0543.

