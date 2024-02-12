Expand / Collapse search

School closures: DC, Maryland & Virginia closings and delays for Tuesday, February 13

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Winter Weather
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A few school systems in the Washington, D.C. region have already announced closings or delayed opening times for Tuesday, February 13 ahead of another blast of winter weather expected Tuesday morning. 

Loudoun County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools are a few of the larger school systems in the DMV that have announced closures for Tuesday. 

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Snow possible Tuesday for parts of Maryland

Parts of northern Maryland could see several inches of snow Tuesday morning.

Here's how to report school, business or government delays, closings, or early dismissals to FOX 5 DC 

