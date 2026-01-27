Expand / Collapse search

School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Wednesday, January 28

By
Published  January 27, 2026 11:26am EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC
DC weather: Weekend storm threat targets DMV

DC weather: Weekend storm threat targets DMV

On the heels of the recent snowstorm, the FOX 5 Weather Team is tracking another system that could impact the Washington, D.C. region this weekend.

WASHINGTON - Here are the latest snow closings and delays for Wednesday, January 28 following a winter storm that brought snow and ice to the Washington, D.C. area. 

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Full list of school closings and delays

Having trouble viewing the full list? Visit our closings page. 

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices

The Source: Information in this article comes from  FOX 5 reporting.  

WeatherNewsWashington, D.C.MarylandVirginiaTop Stories