School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Wednesday, February 4

School districts across the Washington, D.C. region are still dealing with lingering ice and snow after last month’s first major storm of the season. Many districts shut down for several days, and some are still operating on delayed schedules as crews work to clear neighborhood roads and school campuses.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Full list of school closings and delays for Wednesday, February 4

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.