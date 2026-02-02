DCPS employee charged with allegedly distributing child sex abuse material

article

A Maryland man who worked at Luke C. Moore Opportunities Academy in Washington, D.C., has been charged with allegedly distributing child sex abuse material, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Undercover investigation

What we know:

Court documents say Dandre Eric Davis, 31, began communicating with an undercover officer on Jan. 12, through an online dating app, expressing sexual interest in children. Authorities say Davis and the undercover officer discussed meeting in person and exchanging more explicit material.

Investigators say Davis later moved the conversation to the encrypted app Telegram, where he sent two videos showing sexual acts involving prepubescent boys.

Authorities say Davis identified himself as working for the D.C. public school system during the chats. Law enforcement confirmed his employment at Luke C. Moore Opportunities Academy and later as an administrative aide at a D.C. high school.

The FBI says Davis used a phone number and social media profiles that matched his identity, and his image was confirmed through a video call and previous booking photo.

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Richard Kelley.

What you can do:

The FBI encourages anyone with information about child exploitation to visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov for resources and reporting options.