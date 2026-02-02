Woman found dead on Annapolis hiking trail may have slipped on ice: police

article

The Brief A woman died from the extreme cold in the DMV last week. Police say she may have slipped on ice before succumbing to the weather. She was identified as a 44-year-old woman.



The victim of a weather-related death in an Annapolis park last week has been identified by police as a 44-year-old woman from California.

What we know:

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Portia Latrice Jones, was found dead in Truxton Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she may have slipped and fallen on ice on the hiking trail, then succumbed to the extremely cold weather.

The results of an autopsy are still pending, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Dig deeper:

Police say Jones was from California, and was known by residents who saw her walking around town.

What they're saying:

"This incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by severe winter weather and extreme cold," Annapolis police said in a release. "Please be careful out there and look out for one another. Anyone who encounters a person who may be in distress due to cold temperatures is urged to call 911 immediately.

Local perspective:

Bitter cold has gripped the Washington, D.C., area for several days after last month's snowfall.

Temperatures in the teens and 20s feel much colder, with wind chills near zero reported across much of the DMV.

Related article