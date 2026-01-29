DCA plane crash: Families remember victims 1 year later

The Brief It's been one year since the lives of 67 people were claimed in a mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport. The crash involved an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter. Families and loved ones of some of the victims joined FOX 5 on Thursday to remember their lives and honor their legacies.



It's been one year since the tragic midair collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter claimed the lives of 67 people.

The crash left families shattered and hearts broken. Family, friends and loved ones of the victims have had to reconcile with the tragedy, while

On this first anniversary, family members of the people who died in the crash joined FOX 5's Katie Barlow for a special discussion honoring their loved ones.

The backstory:

On Jan. 29, American Airlines Flight 5342 was preparing to touchdown at Ronald Reagan National Airport when air traffic controllers asked pilots if they could land the jet on a shorter runway a few minutes before landing, and they said they were able.

Controllers then cleared the plane to land on Runway 33. Flight-tracking sites showed the plane adjusting its approach to the new runway.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the Black Hawk if it had the arriving plane in sight.

The controller made another radio call to the helicopter moments later, telling them, "PAT 25, pass behind the CRJ." Seconds after that, the two aircraft collided.

The wreckage tumbled into the icy Potomac River, and all 67 people on board — 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Eagle jetliner, and three people on board the military helicopter — were killed in the crash.

It marked the deadliest U.S. air disaster in almost 25 years.

Just this week, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a major hearing on the crash, blaming deep systemic failures by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Army crew and air traffic operations for the crash.

Investigators said the tragedy was preventable, pointing to a helicopter route too close to the airport’s runway, poor communication, malfunctioning equipment and warnings about close calls that went unheeded.

The victims:

The 67 people on board the American Airlines flight and the Blackhawk helicopter all tragically lost their lives that cold January night.

Below is a list of the victims on board the flight or the helicopter.