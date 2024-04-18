School bus crashes into building in Fairfax County collision

Fairfax County officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision that resulted in a school bus crashing into a building.

Fairfax bus collision

Officials responded to the area of 9800 block of Braddock Rd in the Fairfax area after reports of a collision. According to officials, three civilians were transported for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the cause of the collision.

Officials have not reported on the number of occupants on the school bus.

