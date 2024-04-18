Expand / Collapse search

School bus crashes into building in Fairfax County collision

By
Published  April 18, 2024 10:47am EDT
Fairfax County
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision that resulted in a school bus crashing into a building. 

Fairfax bus collision 

Officials responded to the area of 9800 block of Braddock Rd in the Fairfax area after reports of a collision. According to officials, three civilians were transported for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the cause of the collision. 

Officials have not reported on the number of occupants on the school bus. 

This remains a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information. 