Poll: Trump disapproval rises, majority say U.S. headed in wrong direction

The Brief President Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 45%, down from 49% in January, while disapproval has risen to 46%, according to a new Emerson College poll. A majority of voters (53%) believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, potentially signaling challenges ahead for the GOP. Democrats currently hold a slight edge on the congressional ballot, leading Republicans 43% to 40% with midterm elections a year away.



Since President Donald Trump took office, his approval ratings have dipped, and a majority of voters believe the country is going in the wrong direction, according to a new survey.



According to the latest Emerson College Polling Survey, Trump's disapproval rates have increased by 5%. When Trump first took office in January, 41% of voters did not approve of his job as president. Now in June, 46% of voters disapprove.



Comparatively, approval ratings for the president are declining. In January, 49% of voters approved of Trump job as president. Now that number has gone down to 45%.



Aside from the president, the poll asked voters whether the country is on the right track.

While 48% believed the U.S. is on the right track, 53% believe the country is taking a wrong turn.

What's next:

These numbers already have voters looking toward the midterm elections, which are only a year away. Trump and the GOP are at a slight disadvantage, with the majority of voters believing the country is taking a wrong turn.



Trump and the Republican Party have some work to do to put voters back on their side – with polling showing Democrats are taking the lead on the congressional ballot with 43% to the Republican’s 40%.