New Maryland laws take effect July 1, 2025

Several new laws take effect on July 1, 2025 in Maryland, addressing education, digital privacy, housing, healthcare, infrastructure, and recreational marijuana.

Here's a detailed look at the new laws that go into effect on July 1, 2025:

Recreational marijuana tax

Maryland’s cannabis sales tax increased from 9% to 12% on Tuesday. Lawmakers approved the hike earlier this year amid a budget cycle that included $1.6 billion in new taxes and fees and $1.5 billion in spending cuts. The new cannabis tax rate applies to all adult-use sales at licensed dispensaries statewide.

FBI HQ relocation

A new law mandates that the governor allocate $200 million for redevelopment and transportation upgrades if the federal government pursues relocating the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County.

Young adult health insurance subsidies permanent

A new law removes the expiration date on Maryland’s health insurance subsidy program for young adults and allows, but does not require, the state exchange to continue the program as long as funding is available.

Expanded GED access and studies multilingual options

A new law requires Maryland to offer the full GED exam in English and Spanish starting July 1, 2025, while also studying the feasibility of adding more languages for broader accessibility.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 21: As a Maryland State flag flies in the foreground, the Maryland State House is seen on August 21, 2023 in Annapolis, Maryland. The Maryland State House is the oldest U.S. State Capitol that is still in continuous legis Expand

Expanded legal definition of revenge porn

A new law defines "visual representation" in revenge porn cases to include realistic altered images and allows victims to pursue civil lawsuits for damages.

Tenants’ Bill of Rights

Beginning July 1, 2025, Maryland landlords must attach an annually updated Tenants’ Bill of Rights to all residential leases, outlining key legal protections for renters under state law.

Virtual currency kiosk operators face new state regulations

Maryland will now require all virtual currency kiosk operators to register with the Office of Financial Regulation and comply with new oversight, location disclosures, and potential penalties for violations.

Maryland expands awareness of Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Maryland public service employers must inform workers about the federal loan forgiveness program and certify employment, while the state’s Student Loan Ombudsman will distribute educational materials to boost participation.

AI oversight workgroup

Maryland will establish a Workgroup on Artificial Intelligence Implementation to study AI’s regulatory needs, consumer impact, and government use, with findings due to the General Assembly by July 2026.