School bus crash in Montgomery County happened on icy roadway, officials say

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said it happened around 7 a.m. in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike in the Silver Spring area.

Piringer said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash. It is unclear if anyone in the second vehicle was injured.

Some roads in the area were blocked, Piringer added.

A crash near on Colesville Road and University Boulevard involving at least three vehicles contributed to the traffic congestion in the area.

