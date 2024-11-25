School board member demands investigation into Hayfield football recruiting

article

A Fairfax County School Board member is calling for a thorough investigation into allegations of improper football recruiting practices at Hayfield Secondary School.

The controversy has resurfaced after the school’s athletic director, Monty Fritts, was implicated in text messages suggesting potential misuse of laws protecting homeless students to recruit top football talent.

The fallout follows Hayfield’s reinstatement into the playoffs after initially being suspended.

Superintendent Michelle Reid has already requested an external investigation into the matter, despite an internal review last August that cleared all Hayfield players of wrongdoing this season.

"For decades, there have been minor violations of the VHSL rules — one or two players moving from one school to another," said School Board Member Mateo Dunne. "But this is perhaps the greatest local sports scandal in the history of the Commonwealth. We have 31 players moving in one fell swoop in April 2024 from different schools, including 14 from Freedom High School to Hayfield to play on the football team."

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) governs athletics in the state and prohibits recruiting students for athletic purposes. Dunne criticized Fairfax County Public Schools leadership, alleging a failure to address not only possible recruiting violations but also irregularities in hiring practices for coaches.

Fritts’ text messages, as reported by "Fairfax Times" journalist Asra Nomani, suggest recruiting activities linked to Hayfield’s football program, including discussions about hiring head coach Darryl Overton.

Overton, who previously coached at Freedom High School in Prince William County, is said to have brought 14 players with him to Hayfield, raising further questions.

The district has maintained that Fritts was placed on leave due to an impending move overseas, though the timing has drawn scrutiny.

Dunne also highlighted what he described as retaliatory actions, such as personnel file notes to involuntary transfers, against FCPS employees who have spoken out about the issue.