Fairfax County high schools threaten to forfeit football games if suspended team is allowed to play

Families and students at Hayfield High School are reacting after multiple high school football coaches in Fairfax County say they’re willing to forfeit playoff games if Hayfield is allowed to play.

Hayfield was recently reinstated for the postseason by a judge's injunction.

The legal troubles surfaced when the Virginia High School League suspended Hayfield from playing in the postseason, including the playoffs, for the next two years over allegations that the football team used improper recruiting practices.

The playoff ban was temporarily overturned by a judge and now high school coaches representing six playoff teams wrote that "We, the undersigned football coaches representing six playoff teams in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Region 6C, are writing to express our collective concerns regarding a recent court decision for a temporary restraining order to allow a team that was engaged in conduct that violated the VHSL rules to be eligible for the Virginia state football playoffs."

The letter goes on to reiterate that VHSL conducted an independent investigation and found Hayfield to have violated several rules prompting the two-year ban.

But most alarming, the coaches say they are considering various actions including forfeiting the playoffs should Hayfield remain in the playoffs.

"Wrong is wrong and right is right. That’s how I feel," Hayfield parent Ayoud Khalikyar said. "If they’ve done something wrong, rules are rules and they should play by the rules."

The coaches against Hayfield staying in the playoffs say this decision does not come lightly. Right now, they are consulting with parents, the community and the players — specifically seniors, who have the most to lose.

FOX 5 is told the coaches who wrote the pointed letter will announce their ultimate decision later in the week.

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM THE COACHES BELOW