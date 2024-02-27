Scattered showers Tuesday, thunderstorms possible Wednesday across parts of DC region

Wet weather is moving into the Washington, D.C. region with scattered showers on Tuesday and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says temperatures will be in the mid-60s Tuesday with clouds and scattered showers expected to move in closer to the lunchtime hours. The clouds should hold steady, bringing on-and-off periods of rain into the evening – but Tuesday won’t be a washout.

Wednesday will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper-60s, but a strong cold front will likely bring a band of heavy rain, and even some possible thunderstorms, to the D.C. area. Expect the storms in time for the Wednesday evening commute sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The day will be breezy with strong, gusty winds.

Looking ahead – a breezy and chilly Thursday with warmer temperatures as we move into the weekend.

Monday’s high temperature of 68 degrees was the second-warmest day of the year so far, and warmest since our 80 degrees day a month ago on January 26.