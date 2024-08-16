Scaramucci: Trump will lose because he's 'boring' and 'old'

Former White House Communications Director and financier Anthony Scaramucci has some thoughts about his former boss' re-election effort.

Scaramucci, who served for just 11 days before a high-profile firing amid conflict with other high-level staffers, is better known as the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital and co-host of the podcast "The Rest is Politics US," where he's been analyzing the twists and turns of the 2024 campaign.

He joined Jim Lokay on "The Final 5" to offer his insights into the 2024 presidential race.

Scaramucci discussed the implications of Corey Lewandowski’s return to Donald Trump's campaign and the overall state of the GOP race. Trump announced on Thursday that Lewandowski would serve as an advisor to the campaign, but will co-exist with Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, two Republican heavyweights charged with overseeing the re-election effort. Scaramucci suggests that internal conflicts could arise among the campaign’s top strategists, likening it to the historic Roman triumvirate and predicts there will be more change to come.

"So you have Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, and you have Corey Lewandowski. So, if you know your classic Roman history, that didn't work out well for Pompeii, Crassus, and Caesar. Okay, so triumvirates don't work. People end up blowing each other up. The dynamics are not great."

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci

The change could also signal a return to the successful 2016 campaign playbook, which Scaramucci – who supported Trump at the time – has admitted even he didn't believe would be successful. The reason? Familiar themes are playing out in 2024.

"He's running against a woman. He's trying to pull out the tropes of sexism tinged with a little bit of racism. He's trying to see if that style could work in 2024. It's a Populist campaign. He's gonna bang the drum as hard as possible to get his voters to turn out".

He believes Trump’s approach, while potentially effective at rallying his base, faces significant challenges due to a changing electorate, including a surge in younger voters who tend to lean Democratic. Scaramucci also expressed doubts about Trump's ability to secure a victory, citing the former president’s limited appeal and the electorate’s growing fatigue with his rhetoric.

"The electorate has changed since 2016. We've lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016. At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower aged voters into the mix. And they seem interested in politics."

Scaramucci's prediction for November 5th?

"I predict he's gonna lose because he's getting boring. He's getting old. He's getting tired."