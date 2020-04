The Salvation Army Fairfax Corps is handing out free fresh and non-perishable food to Fairfax County families in need Thursday morning.

The food distribution will be at their center on 4915 Ox Road in Fairfax from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army will also be on site Friday to distribute food by appointment only. For more information visit them online.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know