Salisbury man sought in fatal stabbing of Eden resident

The Brief Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Salisbury. Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, 27, was pronounced dead after being transported to TidalHealth Hospital. Police are seeking Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr. in connection to the incident.



Maryland State Police are seeking public assistance in the investigation of a fatal stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police investigation underway on E. Main Street

What we know:

Officers responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 4 and found Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, 27, suffering from a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at TidalHealth Hospital.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into Walker's death. They are actively pursuing leads and gathering information from the scene.

The search for Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr.

What they're saying:

Authorities are looking for Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr., 35, in connection with the stabbing. An arrest warrant has been issued for him on charges of second-degree murder and related offenses.

Anyone with information about Gerald’s whereabouts is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-298-9447.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the stabbing is still unclear, and investigators are working to piece together the events that led to Walker's death.