Safest vehicle? Armored Lexus LX 600 SUV now on sale

Lexus SUVs have a reputation for bulletproof reliability, but this one takes the cake.

Security vehicle specialist Inkas has unveiled an armored version of the all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600 that’s now available for order.

The full-size LX 600 is based on the latest Toyota Land Cruiser , which is a favorite of government agencies and aid organizations operating in hostile areas.

The LX 600 is aimed more at the rich and famous looking for protection and includes a host of features that turn their trucks into luxurious bunkers.

The vehicle has been fully armored to take shots from a 7.62mm rifle and has been certified to be able to withstand simultaneous blasts from two hand grenades .

Along with the ballistic bodywork and glass, the vehicle is equipped with protection for its engine, cargo area and fuel tank. It rides on a beefed-up suspension to handle the extra weight and run-flat tires to keep it moving under all circumstances.

Options include a siren, fire suppression system, night vision cameras and escape hatches in case it is rolled or otherwise disabled.

Exact pricing hasn’t been announced, but the standard LX 600 , with its 409 hp turbocharged V6 and 4x4 drivetrain, starts at $88,245 and Inkas said the armored versions run well over $200,000, depending on the configuration.













