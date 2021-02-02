Rye Fire: 3 in critical condition in possible explosion in Santa Clarita

Three people are fighting for their lives at the hospital after a possible explosion in Santa Clarita Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of the possible explosion on the Rye Canyon Loop around 4:45 p.m.

The fire, now called the Rye Fire, left at least three people critically hurt. At the time of the incident, officials believed the explosion happened at a movie set, but FOX 11 crews on scene later confirmed that the explosion took place at a nearby industrial park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

