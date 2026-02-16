Fire rips through Sterling home

The Brief A fast‑moving fire badly damaged a Sterling home and sent one woman to the hospital. Crews arrived to heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof on Broad Run Drive. Neighbors reported rapid fire spread and loud popping sounds as investigators search for a cause.



A fast‑moving fire heavily damaged a home in Sterling Sunday afternoon leaving one person hospitalized.

The first call came in just before 4:30 p.m. for a fire on the 20400 block of Broad Run Drive. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof.

What we know:

Firefighters had to breach a fence to reach the property and get equipment in place. They used hooks and ladders to attack the flames from above and established a strong hose line to bring the fire under control. A large emergency response remained on scene as crews worked to knock down the blaze.

Neighbors say the fire spread quickly. Some captured video showing thick smoke and intense flames shooting from the roof. They also reported hearing sounds like fireworks coming from inside the home.

The woman inside was taken to the hospital, and no other injuries have been reported. Her condition has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

