Russian businessman puts up $1 million bounty for arrest of Vladimir Putin

A Russian-born businessman is willing to pay $1 million to officers who arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion into Ukraine.

Announced in a social media post from Alex Konanykhin, a citizen of Russia and an entrepreneur, the bounty will be paid to officers who comply with their "constitutional duty" and "arrest Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws."

"Putin is not the Russian president, as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents," Konanykhin wrote. "As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda."

Translated to English, the Russian word "Orda" means "horde."

Originally, Konanykhin's social media post included a photo of Putin with the caption: "Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder."

"If enough other people make similar statements, it may increase the chances of Putin getting arrested and brought to justice," Konanykhin told Business Insider, noting that he has not visited Russia since 1992.

According to Vice, Konanykhin, at one point, was worth $300 million. He now appears on the television series "Unicorn Hunters," alongside Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Some Russian citizens have reportedly started to flee the country ahead of Putin's rumored announcement of martial law .

Earlier this week, Russia’s official censorship body issued guidance telling news networks to use only "trusted" sources under penalty of closure, which led to the shutdown of two independent news networks, including Dozhd TV – known in English as Rain TV.

Get updates on this story at Foxbusiness.com.