Russia House restaurant spray painted, vandalized twice in Northwest DC

Metropolitan Police are investigating two vandalism incidents that took place at the Russia House Restaurant & Lounge in Northwest, D.C. over the weekend.

Authorities reported the vandals broke five windows, a door and spray-painted the side of the building on Friday. Then, on Sunday they returned to the location in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW, and left several "bias-related" signs on the property.

Police say they are looking into whether the property damage was motivated by hate or bias due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The restaurant is temporarily closed. No suspects have been arrested for the crimes.

