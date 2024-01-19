Rush hour road conditions: Freezing weather threatens streets in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Road conditions in Maryland

The expected freeze Friday evening is concerning for Maryland officials, so they're warning drivers to make sure they’re prepared. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s overnight and the Arctic air could make roads dangerous to drive on.

In Frederick County, the roads are wet and slushy!

For the most part, the main streets and sidewalks have already been dug out.

In Western Maryland, Frederick County, upper Montgomery County, and Southern Maryland especially, there is serious concern that slush and wet roads will freeze.

Maryland State Highway Administration says they responded to 179 incidents – 63 disabled vehicles on Monday. They had fewer accidents Friday morning, 115 incidents, but saw more disabled vehicles – 74 on the roadway.

Officials from the agency are encouraging people to be ready if they get stranded.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says some items to keep in your car include a snow shovel, a broom, an ice scraper, and the basics. Also, some sand or kitty litter if you need help with traction. Jumper cables, flashlights, and things to be seen if you are stranded –flares or emergency markers are recommended. Add some blankets, and make sure your phone is charged, you have water, and important medicine you might need.

Interestingly, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to call in where they see ice patches, so they can get resources to treat the area.

The Maryland Department of Transportation also has an interactive map that displays the areas where winter weather response vehicles have treated state roadways during winter weather events.

Road conditions in Virginia

VDOT officials have been keeping track of road conditions all across Virginia. In Northern Virginia, there are several icy patches on main streets, snow, and a tree was reported down on Route 2999 in Fairfax County.

There's a ramp on the George Washington Memorial Parkway that is closed due to ice, and icy conditions have been reported on I-66 East and I-66 West.

For more information on road conditions in Virginia click here.

Road conditions in DC

Main roads in Northwest D.C. have been plowed, according to FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter but side roads look like they have not been touched. The slushy mix has accumulated and there are still some sidewalks that are covered in snow.

D.C.'s Department of Transportation also has an interactive tool that shows a majority of the roads in the District have been plowed within the last 12 hours. The app shows that the District Snow Team has hit most roads within the last four hours. Check it out here.

