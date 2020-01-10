Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67 after battle with brain cancer

article

Neil Peart, the drummer and songwriter for Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica at the age of 67.

A spokesperson for the Peart family told Rolling Stone and the CBC that Peart died after a struggle with brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with three years ago.

Rush's official Twitter account confirmed Peart's death in a statement.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma)," the statement said.

The statement urged friends, fans and the media to respect the privacy of Peart's family during this "extremely painful and difficult time."

Peart was considered one of the best drummers in rock history, according to “Rolling Stone.” He also wrote several books.

Advertisement

His last time performing with Rush was in 2015, the same year he announced his retirement.

Peart was born on Sept. 12, 1952, and grew up in Port Dalhousie, a suburb about 70 miles from Toronto.

He is survived by his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia, CBC reported.

Rush formed in Toronto in 1974. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, according to CBC.