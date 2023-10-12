Rudolph Isley of The Isley Brothers dies at 84

article

Rudolph Isley, a singer and founding member of the Motown group The Isley Brothers, has died. He was 84 years old.

Isley's brother Ronald Isley confirmed the news to FOX Television Stations writing Wednesday, "There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he's in a better place."

The cause of the singer’s death is unknown, but a source told TMZ he may have suffered a heart attack.

Isley was a member of the family musical group The Isley Brothers, whose popular hits include "Shout" and "For the Love of You, Parts 1 & 2."

Ron, Rudolf and Ernie Isley of the musical group The Isley Brothers perform on stage at the 2004 Black Entertainment Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on June 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

They also made it into popular rap hits, including samplings in Ice Cube’s "It Was a Good Day" and Notorious B.I.G.’s "Big Poppa."

Photo of the Isley Brothers. (Credit: GAB Archive/Redferns)

The Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, and the band received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.