Rosie The Riveter honored with a Congressional Gold Medal

Rosie The Riveter will be honored with a Congressional Gold Medal Wednesday during a ceremony in the nation’s capital.

The honor will recognize all women who joined the workforce during World War II to fill vital defense jobs.

A recruitment campaign to attract women to the positions was created by the United States. It featured an iconic poster showing Rosie the Riveter – a female wearing a polka-dotted bandana and flexing a muscular arm as she rolls up her sleeve.

Approximately six million women joined the workforce during the war.

Rosie The Riveter Day is celebrated on March 21 and recognizes the part American women played in America's victory in World War II.

Rosie The Riveter Poster (Library of Congress / World Digital Library)

The Associated Press contributed to this report