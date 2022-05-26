Rolling to Remember 2022: Road closures announced ahead of massive demonstration in DC this weekend

Thousands of motorcycles are expected to make their way to Washington, D.C. this weekend as part of the annual "Rolling to Remember" demonstration.

According to the event's website, the massive motorcycle ride scheduled for Sunday aims "to raise awareness of the plight of U.S. prisoners of war and the 82,000 service members that are missing in action. The ride will also address the national suicide epidemic taking the lives of more than 20 military veterans a day."

The event is hosted by veterans service organization AMVETS.

Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers(L) salutes as motorcyclists participate in the "Rolling to Remember" demonstration as they ride past the Lincoln Memorial on May 30, 2021, in Washington, DC. - The event is to honor American prisoners of war and service member Expand

Ahead of the event, Metropolitan Police announced that a series of road closures and parking restrictions will be put in place across the District this weekend.

Here is the full list of the closures:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

Eastbound Independence Avenue from 19th Street, SE to entrance to RFK Lot 8

East Capitol Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street, SE

22nd Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SE

Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle to 11th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound I-395 (all traffic must continue south toward Virginia)

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The 9th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Tunnel

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW (no traffic north on 14th Street - lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Maine Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Inbound TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive, SW (all traffic will be sent to Interstate 66)

Maine Avenue from 7th Street to 14th Street, SW (Local traffic only)

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to M Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. :

No traffic will be allowed to travel westbound on I-695 from I-295 (eastbound lanes will remain open)

The ramp to westbound I-695 at 11th Street and K Street, SE will be closed

The ramp to westbound I-695 at 3rd Street and Virginia Avenue, SE will be closed

The ramp from northbound South Capitol Street to westbound I-395 will be closed

The ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to westbound I-395 will be closed

MPD warns that cars that ignore the posted parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

Police also said the road closures and parking restrictions are subject to change, so nearby residents and anyone traveling into the city should check for updates before heading out. You can keep up with the latest traffic information from MPD here.