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The Brief Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jamari Young. Police found Jabrell Young unconscious and not breathing, and he was pronounced dead. Police investigated the death as a homicide and launched a search for Jamari Young.



D.C. police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of his identical twin brother last month inside their home, an incident family members have described as an accident.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jamari Young on Wednesday, police said. He has been charged as an adult under Title 16 with second-degree murder while armed in the death of his twin brother, 16-year-old Jabrell Young. Family members told FOX 5 that they turned Jamari Young over to police.

Family members tell FOX 5 that they turned Jamari Young over to police.

Officers responded on the morning of Oct. 25 to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of 46th Street Northeast. Police found Jabrell Young unconscious and not breathing, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said the teenager died in his mother's arms in the basement of the home.

Police investigated the death as a homicide and launched a search for Jamari Young.

RELATED: DC police search for 16-year-old wanted in fatal shooting of his identical twin brother

The twins' mother and aunt, speaking off-camera shortly after the incident, said the shooting was completely accidental and that Jamari Young was terrified and did not intentionally shoot his brother. They said they did not know where he went after the shooting.

The mother and aunt also said police seized their phones as part of the investigation. The mother said she was called before a grand jury, where prosecutors offered her an attorney and halted questioning once she requested legal counsel.

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the gunfire inside the home or where the firearm came from. Investigators also have not confirmed where Jamari Young went after leaving the residence or whether anyone assisted him while he was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jabrell Young