Man sentenced to 40 years for robbery, execution-style murder in Montgomery County

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The Brief A man was sentenced to 40 years for a robbery and execution-style murder in Gaithersburg. The sentencing stems from the April 2025 murder of 20-year-old Henry Gilbert, who was found dead in his car. Co-defendant Demari Brown, 21, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with the murder.



A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with a robbery and execution-style murder in Gaithersburg, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Jorden Hungerford, 20, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and a firearm offense, according to court officials.

The sentencing stems from the April 2025 murder of 20-year-old Henry Gilbert, who was found dead in his car on Brookridge Court. According to court documents, the car struck a curb and the engine was still running when police found Gilbert. He had been shot in the head, execution-style, while sitting in his car, court documents show.

Investigators determined that Hungerford posed as a female friend on social media to lure Gilbert to the location after asking to buy $70 worth of marijuana from him.

Hungerford and co-defendant Demari Brown, 21, arrived at the location where they robbed and shot Gilbert, according to court documents.

Brown pulled the trigger and later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

READ MORE | Maryland man gets 45 years for deadly Montgomery County shooting

"As the judge made clear with the sentences in this case, we cannot and will not tolerate senseless, deadly gun violence," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.