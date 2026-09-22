Husband arrested in Pennsylvania after wife killed in Northern Virginia home

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The Brief A man was arrested in Pennsylvania after allegedly killing his wife in a Northern Virginia home. Police said the man will be extradited to Virginia. Neighbors said the couple has college-aged children.



A husband was arrested in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed his wife inside a Northern Virginia home.

What we know:

Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to the reported shooting around noon in the 24000 block of Quimby Oak Place in Aldie. They arrived to find a woman dead inside a home. She has been identified as Lisa Bradford.

The woman's husband, Roger Bradford, was arrested hours later in Pennsylvania, officials said. He fled the scene in a rental car, which was tracked to Pennsylvania.

Bradford was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police and is expected to be extradited to Virginia.

Officials said the couple has two college-aged children and one who attends a local high school. The children have been notified.

A neighbor said the couple has college-aged children. Officials said the children have been notified.

According to Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman, the couple has "some prior criminal history."

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.