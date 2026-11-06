Driver faces DUI charges after crash on I-95 in Stafford kills child, passenger in second car

The Brief A child and an adult passenger were killed in a crash on Interstate 95. The driver of the Charger was uninjured and has been charged with DUI. All northbound travel lanes were shut down for several hours.



A child and an adult passenger were killed early Friday morning when their vehicle was struck on Interstate 95 by a driver police charged with DUI, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:53 a.m. near mile marker 141 in Stafford County, shutting down all northbound travel lanes for several hours as emergency crews responded.

A preliminary investigation found that a Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended a Nissan Rogue. The impact forced the Rogue off the roadway, causing it to overturn.

An adult passenger in the Rogue died at the scene. A juvenile passenger under the age of 5 was transported to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries. The adult driver of the Rogue suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

The driver of the Charger was uninjured and has been charged with driving under the influence, police said, adding that additional charges are pending. Three passengers inside the Charger sustained minor injuries.

After lengthy closures, the 95 Express Lanes reopened around 6 a.m., and all other lanes of I-95 reopened around 7 a.m.

Stafford County Public Schools said that transportation services experienced delays as a result of the crash, advising families to check the MyRide K12 app for school bus updates.

The crash remains under investigation.