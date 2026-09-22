Northern Virginia real estate agent Lisa Bradford allegedly killed by her husband in Loudoun County

The Brief A Northern Virginia real estate agent was found dead in a Loudoun County home. Officials believe Lisa Bradford was killed by her husband, Roger Bradford, in a domestic shooting. Roger Bradford was arrested in Pennsylvania after a multi-state search.



A well-known Northern Virginia real estate agent was allegedly killed by her husband in a domestic shooting in Loudoun County Tuesday.

What we know:

Lisa Bradford, 54, a real estate agent with Compass, was found dead in a home in Aldie on Tuesday. According to her Compass bio page, Lisa Bradford graduated from Miami University and has been a licensed real estate agent since 2008.

Deputies said her husband, Roger Bradford, 60, was arrested in Pennsylvania following a multi-state search.

The investigation was launched after officials responded to a home in the 24000 block of Quimby Oaks Place around noon, where they found Lisa Bradford dead.

Roger Bradford was charged with murder and use of a gun in a felony after he was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police. He is being held pending extradition to Virginia.

READ MORE | Husband arrested in Pennsylvania after wife killed in Northern Virginia home

Deputies said the couple has two children in college and one who attends a local high school. On Tuesday, officials said the children had been notified of the situation.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman indicated that the couple has "some prior criminal history on them," though details were not provided. Chapman said there is still a lot of work to do in the investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available at the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788 for support.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lisa Bradford Found Dead in Aldie, Virginia, home