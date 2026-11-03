3 arrested, charged with first-degree murder in connection with fatal Landover shooting

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The Brief Three suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Landover. Officers found 20-year-old Diontay Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds following reports of gunfire. A preliminary investigation found the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute.



Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Landover, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

De’Andre Reid, 23, of Riverdale, and sisters Wonnae Bridgeforth, 26, of Landover, and Wonnese Bridgeforth, 24, of Upper Marlboro, face first-degree murder and related charges in the death of 20-year-old Diontay Jackson of Landover.

Officers responded around 1:10 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue following reports of gunfire. Officers found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Detectives at the hospital were notified that Reid had arrived with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. A preliminary investigation found the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspects and victim who all knew each other, according to police.

All three suspects are held without bond in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0058356.