Rented Montgomery County home trashed during massive Halloween Party: 'Complete chaos'

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Carnegie Terrace North Bethesda House Party

The Brief A rented North Bethesda home was trashed during a massive Halloween party. The homeowner said the home was rented for the night and the contract did not allow for parties or more than 12 people inside. A neighbor said police were called multiple times, but did not arrive for hours.



Cleanup was underway Monday after hundreds of people showed up at a rented home in a quiet North Bethesda cul-de-sac for a massive Halloween Party.

What we know:

Illegal commercial house parties were outlawed in a 2025 Montgomery County law, but that didn't stop one from happening on Halloween night.

A neighbor shared videos recorded Saturday night from her home looking out on the Carnegie Terrace cul-de-sac where the party was held.

Hundreds of people flooded the neighborhood, and a neighbor said it took police two hours after the first calls to 911 for officers to arrive.

"When I noticed out my front window what was going on, I called 911. It was probably 9:30. Called multiple times. They told me they were too busy. They didn't show up here till 11. As far as I know, there were over 30 people who called them," said a neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

Montgomery County police said no one was arrested.

The homeowner shared videos and photos of the damage left behind. He said his house was trashed, furniture was broken, the living room TV was stolen and the floor was damaged.

In one photo, the floor can be seen splintered by the weight of the people inside the house.

Carnegie Terrace North Bethesda House Party

What they're saying:

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, described the scene as "complete chaos."

"There were kids on top of cars, on top of the roof of the house…I would say between 700 and 1,000 teenagers were here," the neighbor told FOX 5. "And after the police dispersed them, they were still wandering around the neighborhood. I don't know if they had no way to get home, but they were everywhere. We had kids drunk, on drugs, all over our yards and on our driveways. I was terrified, to be honest and upset that police weren't coming."

The homeowner said the house is an Airbnb which was rented for the night through a third-party website. He said the contract does not allow for parties and states that only 12 people can be in the home at one time.

According to the homeowner, the renter's name on the contract is Cole Brent. However, he said the associated phone number was bad.

What's next:

Montgomery County police are reviewing the circumstances of the party and investigating who rented the house, who hosted the party and whether there were any violations.

In 2025, the county passed a bill outlawing unlicensed commercial house parties in residential homes, with fines of up to $5,000.