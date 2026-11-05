Maryland Sen. Van Hollen eyes 2028 presidential bid, declines to endorse Schumer as Senate Majority Leader

The Brief Maryland Sen. Van Hollen declined to back Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader. Van Hollen said he is "kicking the tires" on a 2028 presidential bid. Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has publicly endorsed Sen. Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader.



As Democrats prepare to take control of Capitol Hill in January, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen declined to back Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader. The senator also revealed he is exploring a potential 2028 presidential campaign.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has publicly endorsed Sen. Van Hollen for the top post and voiced his desire for fresh leadership during an interview with CNN.

"If we have another option, I'm going to look at that and say who is best placed to get us action? To get money out of politics, put money in pockets, pass Medicare for all," El-Sayed said. "You know, I was very clear early on that I'm not going to say who I'm not for. I'm going to say who I am for. I am for Chris Van Hollen. If he decides he wants to be Senate Majority Leader, I think he'd be amazing at the job."

However, while appearing live on FOX 5, Sen. Van Hollen said he has his sights on a higher office. He has served as a U.S. senator since 2017 and previously served in the Maryland State Senate.

"I've made clear that I'm not looking to be the next Democratic leader. I've been kicking the tires on a 2028 presidential election," Van Hollen stated.

Van Hollen said he has spent the last couple of months traveling across the country supporting candidates during the midterms. He emphasized that the party must have a clear economic vision moving forward.

"I don't think the Democratic Party can only tell people what we're against," Van Hollen said. "We have to show people what we stand for and that we're fighting for working people and working to unrig an economic system that right now is screwing working Americans right and left in a political system that has been corrupted by big money."

Van Hollen on Senate Majority Leader

When asked if Schumer is the right person to serve as majority leader, Van Hollen declined to commit his support, and said the position should not be handed over automatically.

"I think it's important that the Senate Democratic Caucus have a full and open debate before we select the next leader, whoever that may be. I don't think it should be automatic. And I think we need to have a plan, and we need to make it clear we’re going to be united by a common plan," Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen went on to lay out his expectations for candidates seeking the job.

"So my view is that whoever's going to be the next majority leader in the United States Senate needs to make clear to the caucus that he or she is going to do everything within our power to end the illegal and senseless war in Iran and do it now," Van Hollen said. "I think it's also important that whoever is that leader is willing to pass an aggressive kitchen table agenda to help people who are being economically squeezed."

"The major point here is that we should have a discussion," Van Hollen added. "I don't think it's radical to say that the Democratic Senate Caucus, including our new members, should meet and ask whoever is seeking to be the Democratic leader in the Senate what the plan is to answer the call from the American people from Tuesday."

Accountability and affordability

Van Hollen also addressed how Democrats intend to govern amid questions about whether the party can juggle aggressive accountability with an affordability agenda. Van Hollen rejected the premise that the two goals conflict.

"Well, you can certainly legislate and hold people accountable and, yes, investigate. These are not mutually exclusive things," Van Hollen said.

He called for investigations into what he termed "the most corrupt administration in American history," pointing directly to the White House.

"I mean, you've got a president who made $2 billion out of the Oval Office over the last two years, and whose family members are clearly using the presidency and the White House to further their personal financial gains," Van Hollen said.

He noted that while the inquiries are essential, Democrats can also "pass an aggressive kitchen table issue to deal with the cost issue, to put more money in people's pockets."