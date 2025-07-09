Rodent control academy aims to tackle DC’s rat problem
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C.’s Health Department is hosting a two-day rodent control academy at George Washington University, hoping to get the city’s growing rat problem under control through education and community action.
The free workshop, taking place Wednesday and Thursday at GW’s Student Center Amphitheater, features presentations by experts from the Health Department’s Rodent and Vector Control Team.
FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says experts, officials and community members will share strategies, including management solutions, trained rodent detection dogs and enclosed trash systems, that could be used to tackle the D.C.’s rat problem.
D.C. is routinely ranked among the nation’s "rattiest" cities, prompting efforts for prevention and long-term solutions.
Organizers of the event say fighting the rodent problem depends on public cooperation as well as city policy.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the District of Columbia Rodent and Vector Control Academy and previous FOX 5 reporting.