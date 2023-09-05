Rockville woman fights back against fast fashion giant Shein

One 20-year-old from Rockville is speaking out against the fast-fashion giant Shein.

Lexy Silverstein is a student at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

When she learned that FIDM was partnering with Shein to offer select students a $40,000 scholarship, Silverstein said she was "appalled."

"One of the reasons I chose this college in Los Angeles was because of their sustainability classes. I was proud to share that FIDM was named one of the Top Ten Sustainable Fashion Schools in the World. So how hypocritical is it for my school to partner with a fashion brand that has such an unsustainable business model?"

Silverstein created an online petition to end the partnership. As of writing, the petition has over 4,000 signatures.

"My new goal is to start a sustainability council including students and faculty so that we can have a say in future partnerships," said Silverstein.

Shein, which is based in China, is facing a RICO lawsuit, which claims that the company's copyright infringement is so aggressive, it amounts to racketeering.

The company has also faced accusations of using forced labor, as well as criticism over being environmentally unsustainable.