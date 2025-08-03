Rock climber rescued by helicopter after falling in West Virginia

The Brief A person fell while rock climbing on Seneca Rock in West Virginia this weekend. Maryland State Police rescued the rock climber using a helicopter. The condition of the rock climber is unknown.



An aerial hoist rescue brought a rock climber to safety after a scary fall in West Virginia this weekend.

What we know:

The rock climber was injured after falling in a remote area of Seneca Rocks around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command deployed a helicopter, lowering a trooper through a clearing in the trees to rescue the climber.

The victim was successfully hoisted to the aircraft, then taken to a local hospital for further assessment and treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about the victim's injuries, or their condition at this time.