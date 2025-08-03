Rock climber rescued by helicopter after falling in West Virginia
Pendleton County, W.V. - An aerial hoist rescue brought a rock climber to safety after a scary fall in West Virginia this weekend.
What we know:
The rock climber was injured after falling in a remote area of Seneca Rocks around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command deployed a helicopter, lowering a trooper through a clearing in the trees to rescue the climber.
The victim was successfully hoisted to the aircraft, then taken to a local hospital for further assessment and treatment.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release any details about the victim's injuries, or their condition at this time.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police.