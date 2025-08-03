Expand / Collapse search

Rock climber rescued by helicopter after falling in West Virginia

By Amanda Hurley
Published  August 3, 2025 9:52am EDT
    • A person fell while rock climbing on Seneca Rock in West Virginia this weekend.
    • Maryland State Police rescued the rock climber using a helicopter.
    • The condition of the rock climber is unknown.

Pendleton County, W.V. - An aerial hoist rescue brought a rock climber to safety after a scary fall in West Virginia this weekend.

What we know:

The rock climber was injured after falling in a remote area of Seneca Rocks around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command deployed a helicopter, lowering a trooper through a clearing in the trees to rescue the climber.

The victim was successfully hoisted to the aircraft, then taken to a local hospital for further assessment and treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any details about the victim's injuries, or their condition at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police.

