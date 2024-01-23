Robbery suspects charged after 13 guns, 4 pounds of meth found in Prince George's County home

Police say two people have been charged after they discovered more than a dozen guns and four pounds of methamphetamine at a home in Prince George’s County.

The seizure stemmed from an investigation that began around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the Residence Inn at 8400 Old Courthouse Road in Vienna.

A caller reported that the suspects showed a gun and pistol-whipped a victim before stealing money.

After investigating, detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department developed Michael Bond, 33, and Ann Sue Hyun Lee, 26, as the robbery suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest.

Detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Squad tracked Bond and Lee down and the two were taken into custody.

Fairfax County police along with Prince George’s County police executed a search warrant at a home in Prince George’s County and recovered 13 firearms and four pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Three of the firearms were reported stolen.

Bond was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held on no bond.

Hyun Lee was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, transporting over one ounce of schedule I/II substance into the Commonwealth of Virginia, possession of a firearm with schedule I/II narcotics, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a non-violent convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics.

She is also being held without bond.



